Dozens Detained Across Italy After Violent Protests Against COVID Restrictions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Dozens Detained Across Italy After Violent Protests Against COVID Restrictions - Reports

Participants in the protests against restrictive measures introduced across Italy over the coronavirus pandemic have been detained in several cities as a result of violent clashes between law enforcement officers and hundreds of demonstrators, the ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Participants in the protests against restrictive measures introduced across Italy over the coronavirus pandemic have been detained in several cities as a result of violent clashes between law enforcement officers and hundreds of demonstrators, the ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Like most other countries in Europe, Italy has faced a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases throughout October. Within the context, the government has limited bars' and restaurants' working hours, while several Italian regions � namely Lombardy, Lazio and Campania � have imposed curfews in response to the increased infection rate.

According to the news agency, Milan and Turin were the hardest-hit cities by the protests, which involved numerous acts of vandalism, fires set to trash cans and stores being looted. As a result, 28 people were detained in Milan and six others in central Turin.

The news agency added that minors and foreign nationals � namely two Egyptians � were among those detained.

