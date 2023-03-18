Dozens Detained in Paris During Protest Against Pension Reform - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Over 60 people were detained in the French capital during the demonstration against the government's pension reform, BFMTV reports citing police.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets of Paris in a spontaneous demonstration against the controversial pension reform.

BFMTV reported citing police that, as of 10:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT) on Friday, 61 people were detained in Paris after clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.

Earlier on Friday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that at least one police officer was injured in clashes with the demonstrators. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The protesters set fire to barriers installed by police in central Paris and were demanding the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a RIA Novosti correspondent.

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. On Thursday, over 300 people were detained during protests against the pension reform.