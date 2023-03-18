UrduPoint.com

Dozens Detained In Paris During Protest Against Pension Reform - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Dozens Detained in Paris During Protest Against Pension Reform - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Over 60 people were detained in the French capital during the demonstration against the government's pension reform, BFMTV reports citing police.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets of Paris in a spontaneous demonstration against the controversial pension reform.

BFMTV reported citing police that, as of 10:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT) on Friday, 61 people were detained in Paris after clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.

Earlier on Friday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that at least one police officer was injured in clashes with the demonstrators. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The protesters set fire to barriers installed by police in central Paris and were demanding the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a RIA Novosti correspondent.

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. On Thursday, over 300 people were detained during protests against the pension reform.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Police Water Paris Gas From Government P

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

7 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

7 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

7 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

7 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.