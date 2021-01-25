UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Detained Protesting Against Nepal Parliament's Dissolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

Dozens detained protesting against Nepal parliament's dissolution

Police used batons and water cannon Monday to disperse hundreds of people protesting in Kathmandu against the dissolution of Nepal's parliament

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police used batons and water cannon Monday to disperse hundreds of people protesting in Kathmandu against the dissolution of Nepal's parliament.

Political tensions have been rising in the Himalayan nation since Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli dismissed the legislature in December, accusing members of his Communist Party of non-cooperation.

Oli has called elections for April and May, but protests have spread across the country of 28 million people.

Police said they arrested 26 demonstrators who gathered near the prime minister's residence to call Oli's move "unconstitutional" and demand the reinstatement of parliament.

Police spokesman Basanta Bahadur Kunwar told AFP the 26 were detained after a clash as demonstrators moved towards a restricted area near the residence.

Police used batons and water cannons to disperse the crowd of about 500, witnesses said.

Several were injured.

"We were moving forward peacefully to demonstrate.. but (the police) used force on us without any warning," said journalist Narayan Wagle, who participated in the protest, as he later addressed a crowd.

The Oli government came to power in 2018 with a two-thirds majority, aiming to end years of instability and short-lived governments made worse by a devastating earthquake in 2015.

The government has since weathered accusations of corruption and criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dissolution of parliament came after months of clashes with former Maoist rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who helped Oli come to power when their parties merged in 2018.

The spotlight is now on the Supreme Court which is hearing more than a dozen writs challenging Oli's dissolution.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Corruption Earthquake Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Police Water Parliament Kathmandu Nepal April May December 2015 2018 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

6 minutes ago

&#039;We must put young people at the heart of pos ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister, COAS, DG ISI discuss national secu ..

2 minutes ago

GB power dept removes 7,560 illegal connections

2 minutes ago

Irrigation dept introducing 'e-Aabyana' system acr ..

2 minutes ago

Practical Work on New START Extension Started at L ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.