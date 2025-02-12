Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out in 50-floor building in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Dozens of people were evacuated as a fire broke out in a 50-story Buenos Aires apartment building Tuesday without claiming any lives, emergency services personnel in the Argentine capital said.

About 40 people required treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation, and three were hospitalized, rescue official Alberto Crescenti told reporters at the scene to which dozens of ambulances were deployed.

The blaze broke out around noon on the 11th floor of one of the highest residential buildings in Buenos Aires, and was quickly brought under control.

Firefighter Christian Benitez told AFP all the residents were out of danger.

"I heard the fire alarm and came downstairs as quickly as I could," 30-year-old Ornella Gril told AFP outside the building, where she and other residents had gathered amid a huddle of firefighters, rescuers, journalists and neighbors.

"It's not the first" fire in the building, she added.

Veronica Mozien, another resident, told AFP this was the third fire in the complex in six months.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.