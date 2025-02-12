Dozens Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out In 50-floor Building In Buenos Aires
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 08:10 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Dozens of people were evacuated as a fire broke out in a 50-story Buenos Aires apartment building Tuesday without claiming any lives, emergency services personnel in the Argentine capital said.
About 40 people required treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation, and three were hospitalized, rescue official Alberto Crescenti told reporters at the scene to which dozens of ambulances were deployed.
The blaze broke out around noon on the 11th floor of one of the highest residential buildings in Buenos Aires, and was quickly brought under control.
Firefighter Christian Benitez told AFP all the residents were out of danger.
"I heard the fire alarm and came downstairs as quickly as I could," 30-year-old Ornella Gril told AFP outside the building, where she and other residents had gathered amid a huddle of firefighters, rescuers, journalists and neighbors.
"It's not the first" fire in the building, she added.
Veronica Mozien, another resident, told AFP this was the third fire in the complex in six months.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Recent Stories
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
More Stories From World
-
Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out in 50-floor building in Buenos Aires5 minutes ago
-
World number one Sabalenka dumped out of Qatar Open6 hours ago
-
One dead as train collides with lorry in Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results - collated6 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table6 hours ago
-
World number one Sabalenka dumped out of Qatar Open7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Bumrah ruled out of India's Champions Trophy squad7 hours ago
-
Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out in 50-floor building in Buenos Aires7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result7 hours ago
-
Dozens evacuated in Buenos Aires as fire rages in 50-floor building: rescuers8 hours ago
-
AI statement failed to address 'national security', UK says8 hours ago