Dozens Evacuated In Buenos Aires As Fire Rages In 50-floor Building: Rescuers
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Dozens of people were evacuated from a 50-story Buenos Aires apartment building that caught fire Tuesday, and several treated for smoke inhalation, an emergency services official in the Argentine capital said.
The blaze broke out around noon on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th stories, according to rescue official Alberto Crescenti, who reported no fatalities.
Firefighters and about 30 ambulances were deployed to attend to the blaze at one of the highest residential buildings in Buenos Aires.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Crescenti said none of the 100-odd evacuated residents had needed to be transported to hospital, and about 10 received oxygen treatment at the scene.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From World
-
Dozens evacuated in Buenos Aires as fire rages in 50-floor building: rescuers1 minute ago
-
AI statement failed to address 'national security', UK says1 minute ago
-
SMF 2025: Saudi Arabia hosts global media leaders for talks on industry’s future, innovations & in ..14 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for upholding ceasefire deal in Gaza42 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari, Portuguese President discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart2 hours ago
-
Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed ..2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi holds meeting with Turkiye envoy in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy4 hours ago
-
China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process5 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bynder5 hours ago