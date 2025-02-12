Open Menu

Dozens Evacuated In Buenos Aires As Fire Rages In 50-floor Building: Rescuers

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Dozens evacuated in Buenos Aires as fire rages in 50-floor building: rescuers

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Dozens of people were evacuated from a 50-story Buenos Aires apartment building that caught fire Tuesday, and several treated for smoke inhalation, an emergency services official in the Argentine capital said.

The blaze broke out around noon on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th stories, according to rescue official Alberto Crescenti, who reported no fatalities.

Firefighters and about 30 ambulances were deployed to attend to the blaze at one of the highest residential buildings in Buenos Aires.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Crescenti said none of the 100-odd evacuated residents had needed to be transported to hospital, and about 10 received oxygen treatment at the scene.

