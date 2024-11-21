Dozens Feared Dead In Gaza After Israeli Strikes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Dozens of people were killed or unaccounted for after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, a hospital director and the civil defence agency said Thursday.
One strike on a residential area near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the territory left "dozens of people" dead or missing, the facility's director Hossam Abu Safiya told AFP.
The process of retrieving the bodies and wounded continues, he said, adding: "Bodies arrive at the hospital in pieces."
Another strike was reported in a neighbourhood of Gaza City.
"We can confirm that 22 martyrs were transferred (to hospital) after a strike targeted a house" in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.
Since Hamas conducted its October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, Israel has been fighting a war in Gaza, which the militant group rules.
It vows to crush Hamas and to bring home the hostages seized by the group during the attack.
Israel is also fighting Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both groups are backed by Israel's arch-foe Iran.
On Thursday, US envoy Amos Hochstein will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a truce in the war in Lebanon.
Hochstein's meetings in Lebanon this week appeared to indicate some progress in efforts to end that war.
On the Gaza front, the United States vetoed on Wednesday a UN Security Council push for a ceasefire that Washington said would have emboldened Hamas.
Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll from the resulting war has reached 43,985 people, the majority civilians. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.
