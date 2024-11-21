Open Menu

Dozens Feared Dead In Gaza After Israeli Strikes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Dozens of people were killed or unaccounted for after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, a hospital director and the civil defence agency said Thursday.

One strike near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the territory left "dozens of people" dead or missing, the facility's director Hossam Abu Safiya told AFP.

The process of retrieving the bodies and wounded continues, he said, adding: "Bodies arrive at the hospital in pieces."

Another strike was reported in a neighbourhood of Gaza City.

"We can confirm that 22 martyrs were transferred (to hospital) after a strike targeted a house" in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

