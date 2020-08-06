Dozens feared drowned after migrant vessel sinks off Mauritania

Some 40 people are feared dead after a migrant vessel sank off the coast of Mauritania, an official from the United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Some 40 people are feared dead after a migrant vessel sank off the coast of Mauritania, an official from the United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday.

In a tweet, the agency's special envoy for the central Mediterranean, Vincent Cochetel, said that one person from the West African state of Guinea had survived.