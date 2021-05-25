Dozens Gather at EC Warsaw Office to Demand Release of Belarusian Journalist Protasevich

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Protesters demanding the release of Belarusian opposition figure Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, gathered on Monday near the European Commission's representative office in Warsaw, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

About one hundred of Belarusian and Polish citizens came to the building where the representative offices of the European Commission and the European Parliament are located. They brought white-red-white flags and flags of the European Union, portraits of Protasevich and other jailed Belarusian opposition activists.

Protesters demand the EU authorities put pressure on the Belarusian government and impose new sanctions over the incident.

They also collect signatures under a petition with the request to actively intervene in the situation with Protasevich's arrest, which will be submitted later to the European Commission.

Some Polish politicians also take part in the rally, including member of the parliament Michal Szczerba.

On Sunday, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk because of a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Protasevich was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover. He faces up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest in the country, among other charges.