KHABAROVSK/VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) HABAROVSKHABAROVSK/VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) /VLADIVOSTOKHABAROVSK/VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) , Russia, January 31 (Sputnik) - Several dozens of people have gathered for unauthorized protests in Russia's far eastern cities of KHABAROVSK/VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) habarovsk and Vladivostok and a number of protesters have already been detained.

The Interior Ministry department in the Khabarovsk region reported that 13 people were detained and 58 took part in the protest in the city. A Sputnik correspondent reported that several protesters were detained in Vladivostok.

"Today, on January 31, 13 people were detained in Khabarovsk for participating in unauthorized mass events. The total number of participants is 58," the statement said.

A spokesman for the government of Primorsky Territory told Sputnik that about 60 people took to the streets in Vladivostok.

Police detain people in a calm manner and no clashes were reported. Several local journalists are among those detained.

On January 23, many Russian cities were hit by protests in support of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Following the unauthorized pro-Navalny rallies, more than 1,000 people were detained in Moscow, where about 4,000 protesters took to the streets on January 23.