Dozens Gather In Minneapolis, Where George Floyd Died Nearly Year Ago, To Pay Tribute

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:10 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Dozens gathered near a convenience store in Minneapolis, a place where George Floyd died nearly a year ago, to pay tribute to the African American and celebrate a court's decision to convict a policeman of his murder, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The celebration peacefully moved to the place now known as the George Floyd square - a blocked intersection with a makeshift memorial - from the downtown court area.

People would sing and chant, pause for a silent prayer.

The crowd mostly dispersed ahead of a curfew still in effect across the city.

No enhanced police presence was visible in the area. A Sputnik reporter saw no altercations in the downtown or in the square located in the middle of a troubled residential neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

