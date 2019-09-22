Dozens Hurt as 5.6-Magnitude Quake Rattles Albania - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude followed by two aftershocks hit Albania on Saturday, with media reports suggesting that over 50 people were injured.

The shallow quake struck the small Balkan nation at 14:04 GMT. It was registered 4 miles north of the port city of Durres, not far from the capital Tirana, the US Geological Survey said.

It was followed by two tremors measuring 5.1 and 4.7 magnitude.

The Albanian Daily news website cited medics as saying that at least 52 people had been hurt. Buildings were said to shake and walls collapsed in Tirana, with Durres suffering considerable damage.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said all those injured had been transported to the trauma center in the capital. The material damage is being assessed.