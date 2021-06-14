Dozens Hurt As Car Rams Into Crowd Of Spectators At Racetrack In Texas - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A car has run into spectators at El Paso County's mud-truck event in the US state of Texas, injuring 29 people, local media reported on Monday.
According to the KVIA-TV station, citing the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. Sunday (00:30 GMT Monday) at a Fabens racetrack.
A total of 29 people received injuries.
"The preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail. Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash," the Sheriff's Office said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
Eight of those injured were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition.