Dozens Hurt As Car Rams Into Crowd Of Spectators At Racetrack In Texas - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Dozens Hurt as Car Rams Into Crowd of Spectators at Racetrack in Texas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A car has run into spectators at El Paso County's mud-truck event in the US state of Texas, injuring 29 people, local media reported on Monday.

According to the KVIA-TV station, citing the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. Sunday (00:30 GMT Monday) at a Fabens racetrack.

A total of 29 people received injuries.

"The preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail. Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash," the Sheriff's Office said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Eight of those injured were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition.

More Stories From World

