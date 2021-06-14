Dozens Hurt as Car Rams Into Crowd of Spectators at Racetrack in Texas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A car has run into spectators at El Paso County's mud-truck event in the US state of Texas, injuring 29 people, local media reported on Monday.

According to the KVIA-TV station, citing the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. Sunday (00:30 GMT Monday) at a Fabens racetrack.

A total of 29 people received injuries.

"The preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail. Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash," the Sheriff's Office said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Eight of those injured were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition.