UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Hurt In Serbia Clashes Over Virus Curfew

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:17 PM

Dozens hurt in Serbia clashes over virus curfew

Dozens of people were injured and around 20 arrested after protests against a new coronavirus curfew in Belgrade deteriorated into violence before dawn Wednesday, with running battles between demonstrators and police wreaking havoc in the Serbian capital

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Dozens of people were injured and around 20 arrested after protests against a new coronavirus curfew in Belgrade deteriorated into violence before dawn Wednesday, with running battles between demonstrators and police wreaking havoc in the Serbian capital.

Several thousand people streamed into the city centre late Tuesday to protest at the return of a round-the-clock weekend curfew to combat a new surge of the virus.

The initially peaceful gathering turned to clashes as police used tear gas on protesters, some of whom had stormed into the parliament building while others threw stones and other projectiles at the officers.

The outrage was targeted at President Aleksandar Vucic, who critics accuse of inviting the second wave of infections by rapidly lifting initial lockdown measures in order to hold elections on June 21, which his party won by a landslide in a vote boycotted by the main opposition.

On Wednesday, a rights group accused police of excessive force during the protest. Images broadcast by regional tv channel N1 showed officers use batons to beat three men sitting peacefully on a bench.

"We have 43 injured policemen and have information about 17 injured demonstrators," police chief Vladimir Rebic told public broadcaster RTS on Wednesday.

"We used force only when it was used against us," he said, adding that 23 people were arrested while three police horses were also hurt.

The demonstration brought together protesters from across the political spectrum, spanning the left to the far-right.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who hails from Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), condemned the demonstration as a "violent attack on parliament".

The Alliance for Serbia, a coalition of opposition parties which boycotted the June election to protest Vucic's growing authoritarianism, announced a new demonstration for Wednesday evening in Belgrade.

After reining in its first outbreak of COVID-19 in early May, the Balkan country has logged a rebound over the past two weeks, reporting more than 300 cases daily.

Vucic warned that hospitals are being pushed to the brink.

The resurgence comes after virtually all restrictions were lifted to allow major sporting events with thousands of spectators and national elections in June.

The government has reported nearly 17,000 infections and 330 deaths in the population of seven million.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Protest Police Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Belgrade Alliance Serbia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange May June Gas TV All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top UK Diplomat in India Presents Credentials to P ..

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas launches web portal to facilitate registere ..

3 minutes ago

Muhammad Mian Soomro condoles death of Jamil Soomr ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 762 new COVID-19 cases, 52,007 in t ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 08 July 2020

6 minutes ago

Online training for tourism workers to help mitiga ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.