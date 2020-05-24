UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Infected With Virus At Frankfurt Mass

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:42 AM

Dozens infected with virus at Frankfurt mass

More than 40 people were infected with the new coronavirus after attending a mass in Frankfurt earlier this month, German media reported on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :More than 40 people were infected with the new coronavirus after attending a mass in Frankfurt earlier this month, German media reported on Saturday.

Six people were admitted to hospital, local health authorities told the news agency DPA.

The service was held on May 10, a few days after the reopening of places of worship in Germany, the daily Frankfurter Rundschau reported.

Officials in the nearby Main-Kinzig-Kreis district had announced on Friday that 16 people who attended an event in Frankfurt became infected.

Germany began to relax the restrictions put in place to control the spread of the virus at the beginning of May, as it saw a strong decline in new cases.

But fears remain of a second wave in the country, which has been less affected than some of its European neighbours.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities in the northern state of Lower Saxony announced that seven people had been infected in a restaurant in the city of Leer.

A total of around 50 people have been quarantined.

The question of allowing religious services is particularly sensitive in Germany and beyond.

In France, a week-long gathering organised by an evangelical church at the end of February, attended by some 2,000 people, was the source of dozens of outbreaks across the country.

In the United States, President Donald Trump on Friday called on state governors to authorise the opening of places of worship, which he described as "essential" at a White House news conference.

Germany had 177,850 officially declared cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday, with 8,216 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Related Topics

White House France German Trump Germany Frankfurt United States February May Church Media Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as Shawal ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Continue To Expand Despite US Pressure

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai celebrates Eid Al Fitr virtually by bringing ..

2 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago

Next Ligue 1 season set for August 23 start

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.