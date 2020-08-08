UrduPoint.com
Dozens Injured Amid Clashes In Central Beirut - Red Cross

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Dozens Injured Amid Clashes in Central Beirut - Red Cross

Some 60 people have been injured and over a dozen of them are in hospitals after clashes between police and protesters broke out in central Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Some 60 people have been injured and over a dozen of them are in hospitals after clashes between police and protesters broke out in central Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross said Saturday.

"#Beirut Protest: 14 people have been transported to nearby hospitals.

44 people are being treated at the scene," Red Cross said on Twitter.

Protests resumed in the Lebanese capital earlier in the day, with protesters demanding a resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured.

