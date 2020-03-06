Dozens killed as gunmen attack Afghan political rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dozens of people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a political rally in Kabul on Friday in the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Dozens of people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a political rally in Kabul on Friday in the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The attack highlights a glaring lack of security in the Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces under an agreement signed on February 29 by the US and Islamic militants.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told AFP that 32 people had been killed including five women, while another 58 people were wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi put the death toll at 29, with an additional 61 wounded. He said special forces units had carried out clearance operations, killing the two gunmen who conducted the attack.

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault.