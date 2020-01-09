Dozens killed by heavy rain in Angola

At least 41 people have been killed by torrential rain in Angola this week, Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho said on Thursday

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 41 people have been killed by torrential rain in Angola this week, Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho said on Thursday.

"In recent days we have been witnessing heavy rainfall, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure and plantations," Laborinho said in a statement.