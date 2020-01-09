UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Killed By Heavy Rain In Angola

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Dozens killed by heavy rain in Angola

At least 41 people have been killed by torrential rain in Angola this week, Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho said on Thursday

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 41 people have been killed by torrential rain in Angola this week, Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho said on Thursday.

"In recent days we have been witnessing heavy rainfall, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure and plantations," Laborinho said in a statement.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Angola

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Venezuela contact group recognises Guaido as speak ..

8 seconds ago

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan lauds journalists' service ..

9 seconds ago

Boy scouts movement to be organised across Punjab: ..

11 seconds ago

Ukraine Invites UK to Join Iran Plane Crash Probe ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.