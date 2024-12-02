Open Menu

Dozens Killed In Clashes At Guinea Football Match: Doctors

Published December 02, 2024

Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Dozens of people were killed Sunday in clashes between fans at a football match in N'Zerekore, Guinea's second largest city, hospital sources told AFP, describing scenes of mass carnage.

"There are bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital. Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full," one doctor said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He said "there are around 100 dead", with bodies filling the local hospital and morgue. Another doctor said there were "dozens of dead".

Videos circulating on social media, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, showed scenes of chaos in the street outside the match and numerous bodies lying on the ground.

Angry demonstrators also vandalised and set fire to the N'Zerekore police station, according to witnesses.

"It all started with a contested decision by the referee. Then fans invaded the pitch," a witness told AFP, asking that his name be withheld for safety reasons.

Local media said the match was part of a tournament organised in honour of Guinea's junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup and has installed himself as president.

Such tournaments have become common in the West African nation as Doumbouya eyes a potential run in presidential elections expected next year and political alliances form.

