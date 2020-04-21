UrduPoint.com
Dozens Killed In Eastern DR Congo Floods

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:46 PM

Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo floods

Forty-six people have died in heavy flooding that struck the town of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Tuesday, giving early figures

Bukavu, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Forty-six people have died in heavy flooding that struck the town of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Tuesday, giving early figures.

"The updated toll is 30 dead, but it's still very provisional," deputy mayor Kapenda Kyky Kifara told AFP, while the territory's administrator, Alexis Rashidi Kasangala, said there were 16 recorded dead and 3,600 homes that been destroyed on the outskirts of the town.

