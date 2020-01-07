UrduPoint.com
Dozens Killed In Stampede At Qassem Soleimani's Funeral

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:43 PM

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowed of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, media reports said

Tehran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowed of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, media reports said.The burial of the Iranian commander ajor General Qassem Soleimani postponed due to stampede.According to details, tens of thousands of people had poured on to the streets of Kerman to pay tribute to Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

Many chanted "Death to America".The Young Journalists Club, which is affiliated to state television, said on its website that a stampede had broken out and 35 people were killed and 48 wounded. More details were not immediately available.Soleiman's body had been taken to Iraqi and other Iranian cities before arriving in his hometown Kerman for burial, prompting mass outpourings of grief nationwide as the coffin was carried through streets.

In other developments on Tuesday, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering 13 scenarios to avenge his killing.

In Washington, the US defence secretary denied reports the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has vied with Washington for influence over nearly two decades of war and unrest.Soleimani was responsible for building up Tehran's network of proxy forces across the middle East.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have also stoked concerns about a broader Middle East conflict and led to calls in the US Congress for legislation to stop US President Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

