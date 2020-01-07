(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 35 mourners were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during the funeral for Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iran, according to the Iranian television.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S.

and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since U.S. President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting the earlier embassy attack in Iraq and planning to carry out additional attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.