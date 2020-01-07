UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Killed In Stampede At Soleimani's Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Dozens killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral

At least 35 mourners were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during the funeral for Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iran, according to the Iranian television

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 35 mourners were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during the funeral for Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iran, according to the Iranian television.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S.

and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since U.S. President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting the earlier embassy attack in Iraq and planning to carry out additional attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack World Iran Washington Nuclear Pentagon Iraq Trump Tehran 2015 2018 TV From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather and chill in air little affect life ..

2 minutes ago

143 power pilferers booked in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA asked to ach ..

2 minutes ago

Susta Bazaar to arrange for facilitating of public ..

2 minutes ago

Cloth shop gutted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Eastern, Western Bypasses to be initiated soon in ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.