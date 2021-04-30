Dozens Killed, Injured in Blast Near Hospital in Eastern Afghanistan - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Diozens of people were killed and injured in an explosion near hospital in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

The attacker, who planted the bomb in a car, targeted the building near to hospital where civilian and military passengers were staying.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the blast had been so powerful that it shattered the windows of people's homes miles away. Power lines went off during the explosion.