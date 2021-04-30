UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Killed, Injured In Blast Near Hospital In Eastern Afghanistan - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Dozens Killed, Injured in Blast Near Hospital in Eastern Afghanistan - Sources

Diozens of people were killed and injured in an explosion near hospital in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Diozens of people were killed and injured in an explosion near hospital in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

The attacker, who planted the bomb in a car, targeted the building near to hospital where civilian and military passengers were staying.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the blast had been so powerful that it shattered the windows of people's homes miles away. Power lines went off during the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Car

Recent Stories

Two brothers killed over minor dispute

28 seconds ago

Excise Police Karachi seizes 7 kg chars

29 seconds ago

Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Inju ..

31 seconds ago

Laborers' role key to development of country: Sadi ..

33 seconds ago

IG Punjab for beefing up security during last Ashr ..

5 minutes ago

South Korean envoy calls on CM, discusses investme ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.