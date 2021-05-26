UrduPoint.com
Dozens Missing After Nigeria Boat Sinks With 160 Onboard: Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:06 PM

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were missing in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying around 160 passengers sank in the Niger River, a local official said.

The boat which left central Niger state was heading to northwest Kebbi state when it split and sank, Abdullahi Buhari Wara, administrative head of Ngaski district said.

"A rescue operation is underway but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered," Wara said. "We are talking of around 140 passengers still missing."

