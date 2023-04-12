Close
Dozens Of Activists Gather In DC To Protest Assange's Imprisonment On Arrest Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Dozens of activist gathered in front of the US Justice Department in the US capital building to protest the alleged illegal imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Tuesday marked 4,507 days that Assange has been imprisoned after he was allegedly illegally removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in the United Kingdom.

Former US intelligence officers spoke at the event, including former US Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East in the National Intelligence Council Elizabeth Murray and former CIA intelligence officer John Kiriakou.

"Its no longer just about Assange. If Julian goes to prison, all of us are liable to go to prison," Kiriakou, a whistleblower, said during remarks at the protest on Tuesday.

Kirakou added that although activists should stand up for Assange, they should also be standing up for US constitutional rights that the government may be trying to take away.

The activists said there is no justice at the US Justice Department and the FBI.

A man who appeared to be a pro-Assange activist interrupted a speaker at the peaceful protest by undressing and attempting to light his clothes on fire before he was stopped by other activists and police.

WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the United States.

Since April 2019, Assange has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.

