Dozens of Anti-Government Protesters Arrested in Armenian Capital

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Armenian police arrested 59 people in the national capital of Yerevan on Friday as anti-government protests continued for a second week.

"The number of people brought in by police currently stands at 59," a police official told Sputnik.

The earlier arrest count stood at 48.

Protests in Armenia have been taking place almost daily since late April. The opposition demands that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stand down over his foreign policy, which it says undermines the country's sovereignty and the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Azerbaijani province populated mostly by ethnic Armenians.