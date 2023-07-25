Dozens of Bilateral Agreements Expected to Be Signed at Russia-Africa Summit - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Dozens of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, with a substantial package of documents prepared for the meeting, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A very large number of such documents is being prepared. There will be dozens of them. Every ministry and department is working on the adoption of these documents. We expect it to be a very substantial package of agreements," Ozerov said, commenting on documents that are expected to be signed at the summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.