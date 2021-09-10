UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Canadians Flown Out Of Afghanistan On Qatar Charter Flight - Foreign Minister

Fri 10th September 2021

Dozens of Canadians Flown Out of Afghanistan on Qatar Charter Flight - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) More than 40 Canadian citizens were evacuated out of Afghanistan on a Qatar charter flight, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said.

"We can confirm that today 43 Canadian citizens were on board a special flight organized by the Government of Qatar, which departed from Kabul, Afghanistan, for Doha. They will be repatriated to Canada in the coming days," Garneau said in a statement on Thursday.

Garneau said Ottawa continues to work to evacuate Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Afghan nationals approved for relocation to Canada and thanked Qatar for its support of the evacuation mission.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fears of reprisals from the militants.

According to Ottawa, the government has evacuated some 3,700 people via military flights, however, an estimated 1,250 Canadian nationals remain stranded in Afghanistan and Canada remains well short of its goal to resettle 20,000 Afghan nationals who are most at risk of Taliban reprisals.

