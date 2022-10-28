Dozens of Cases Opened in Poland Over Breach of Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Polish prosecutors have opened dozens of criminal cases over the violation of sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus by EU member states, newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday.

Prosecutors have been investigating 39 cases related to violation of the Sanctions Act, with first charges already filed against an individual, according to the Polish newspaper.

The report also noted that there were cases where people tried to export a number of goods through the Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian borders in violation of sanctions.

The Sanctions Act, adopted in Poland on April 16, prohibits exports and imports of certain goods coming from or to Russia and Belarus and creates a list of sanctioned Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities. It is a part of restrictive measures imposed against the two countries by EU states in response to the military operation Russian started in Ukraine on February 24.