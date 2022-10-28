UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Cases Opened In Poland Over Breach Of Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dozens of Cases Opened in Poland Over Breach of Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus- Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Polish prosecutors have opened dozens of criminal cases over the violation of sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus by EU member states, newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday.

Prosecutors have been investigating 39 cases related to violation of the Sanctions Act, with first charges already filed against an individual, according to the Polish newspaper.

The report also noted that there were cases where people tried to export a number of goods through the Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian borders in violation of sanctions.

 

The Sanctions Act, adopted in Poland on April 16, prohibits exports and imports of certain goods coming from or to Russia and Belarus and creates a list of sanctioned Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities. It is a part of restrictive measures imposed against the two countries by EU states in response to the military operation Russian started in Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Belarus Poland February April Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

56 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.