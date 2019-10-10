Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands displaced in Turkey's attack in the north of Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands displaced in Turkey's attack in the north of Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Ankara described operation Peace Spring as an anti-terrorist offensive aimed to secure its borders.

"As a result of a blatant attack on the Syrian sovereignty, Turkish forces on October 9 launched a full-scale offensive along the Turkish-Syrian border from Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) to Al-Malikiyah targeting safe towns and villages with artillery and warplanes. Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands of people displaced to safe areas," the statement read.