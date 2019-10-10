UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Civilians Killed In Turkey's North Syria Offensive - Kurdish Party

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Dozens of Civilians Killed in Turkey's North Syria Offensive - Kurdish Party

Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands displaced in Turkey's attack in the north of Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands displaced in Turkey's attack in the north of Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Ankara described operation Peace Spring as an anti-terrorist offensive aimed to secure its borders.

"As a result of a blatant attack on the Syrian sovereignty, Turkish forces on October 9 launched a full-scale offensive along the Turkish-Syrian border from Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) to Al-Malikiyah targeting safe towns and villages with artillery and warplanes. Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands of people displaced to safe areas," the statement read.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Turkey October Border From

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

29 minutes ago

Two women among six died in separate incidents in ..

2 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

44 minutes ago

Falling exports deal blow to German trade surplus

2 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.