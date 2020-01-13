UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Civilians Leave Syria's Idlib Via Al-Hader Humanitarian Corridor - State TV

Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Dozens of civilians have left terrorist-controlled territory in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib through Al-Hader humanitarian corridor, state media reported on Monday

Russia and Turkey previously agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province, starting at 00:00 local time (22:00 GMT) on January 12. The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation confirmed that three corridors through which civilians could leave Idlib de-escalated zone started to operate, namely Al-Hader in the southern Aleppo province, Al-Dhour in the eastern Idlib and Habit in the southern Idlib.

All humanitarian corridors were established by the Syrian Armed Forces.

The information about civilians leaving via Al-Hader humanitarian corridor was released by the state-run tv channel, Ikhbariya.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the country, as parts of the province is controlled by Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist organization (banned in Russia). According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil war.

