Dozens Of Convicts Escape From Penitentiary Facility In Ecuador - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

Dozens of Convicts Escape From Penitentiary Facility in Ecuador - Reports

Dozens of convicts have escaped from a penitentiary facility located in the province of Manabi in western Ecuador, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Dozens of convicts have escaped from a penitentiary facility located in the province of Manabi in western Ecuador, media reported.

According to Ecuavisa broadcaster, the incident took place on Wednesday morning in El Rodeo detention center in Portoviejo city.

The police immediately began searching for those who escaped.

Ecuador's prosecutor's office said that a total of 72 convicts from those who escaped have already been captured. The search for other criminals is underway.

The authorities have not provided any new details about the escape yet and the overall number of escaped convicts is also unknown.

