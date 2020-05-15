UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Detected In Roma Settlement In Greece - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:10 PM

Dozens of COVID-19 Cases Detected in Roma Settlement in Greece - Authorities

A total of 35 residents of the Roma settlement of Nea Smyrni in central Greece have tested positive for COVID-19 and local authorities have introduced enhanced surveillance curfew, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of Greece said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A total of 35 residents of the Roma settlement of Nea Smyrni in central Greece have tested positive for COVID-19 and local authorities have introduced enhanced surveillance curfew, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of Greece said.

According to the authorities, the coronavirus outbreak in Nea Smyrni erupted following the funerals of a local resident on May 5, where many people gathered and some of them contracted the virus.

The authorities have decided to conduct mass testing for coronavirus and gathered 637 samples, 35 of which have been positive.

As part of measures to curb the further spread of the infection, the authorities have isolated those already infected, introduced enhanced surveillance and declared curfew. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Wearing face masks is obligatory for all residents of the camp.

In early April, due to an outbreak of coronavirus, the Roma settlement in the Nea Smyrni region was quarantined for two weeks. Over 20 people contracted the virus at that time.

Related Topics

Roma Greece April May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to wait ..

5 minutes ago

Seoul to hold world's 1st hydrogen mobility show i ..

2 minutes ago

Vijender Singh ready to fight Amir Khan after lock ..

2 minutes ago

Home appliance makers vying for water dispenser-em ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.