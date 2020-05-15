Dozens of COVID-19 Cases Detected in Roma Settlement in Greece - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A total of 35 residents of the Roma settlement of Nea Smyrni in central Greece have tested positive for COVID-19 and local authorities have introduced enhanced surveillance curfew, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of Greece said.

According to the authorities, the coronavirus outbreak in Nea Smyrni erupted following the funerals of a local resident on May 5, where many people gathered and some of them contracted the virus.

The authorities have decided to conduct mass testing for coronavirus and gathered 637 samples, 35 of which have been positive.

As part of measures to curb the further spread of the infection, the authorities have isolated those already infected, introduced enhanced surveillance and declared curfew. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Wearing face masks is obligatory for all residents of the camp.

In early April, due to an outbreak of coronavirus, the Roma settlement in the Nea Smyrni region was quarantined for two weeks. Over 20 people contracted the virus at that time.