MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Dozens of COVID-19 cases detected in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle are linked to people who assist in his day-to-day work, including in ensuring his security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Mainly, these are those who take part in ensuring the work and life of the head of state, his security, of course, a fairly large number of people take part in this. Indeed, someone has been infected. And since communication takes place within the support group, a significant number of people have been infected," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that everyone who works with Putin has been vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid severe illness.