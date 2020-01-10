UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Earthquakes Registered In Northern Part Of Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, January 10 (Sputnik) - Dozens of earthquakes were registered on Thursday-Friday in the northern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

On late Thursday, the regional department of the Russian Emergency Ministry said that the Olyutorsky District of Kamchatka had been hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake. Residents of the Olyutorsky and Penzhinsky districts felt the 1.0-2.0 magnitude tremors.

"Numerous earthquakes have been registered in northern Kamchatka since late Thursday.

They are hitting the Olyutorsky District. The magnitude of the most powerful of them reached 4.1 and 5.9," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, there has been no damage or casualties caused by the tremors. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

