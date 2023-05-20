UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Flights Grounded In Turkey's Gaziantep Over Unknown Aerial Object - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) A total of 26 flights were canceled at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey's southeast after crews spotted an unidentified object in the air in the early hours of Saturday, media reported.

Cockpit crews of two passenger planes detected the object at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday (21:30 GMT on Friday) at an altitude of 2,743 meters (9,000 feet), the Haberler news portal said. The pilots reported the incident to the air traffic control, which, in turn, confirmed the sighting.

As many as 13 departures and 13 arrivals have been canceled since the night, and some planes that were supposed to land in Gaziantep were diverted to Sanliurfa and Adana airports. Hundreds of passengers had to wait for hours for their departure, the report added.

There was no Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued, but an official statement on the matter will be made in the coming hours, the news outlet said, citing information received from the authorities.

