Dozens of Foreign, Russian Crew Evacuated From Vessels Stranded in Mariupol Port - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Troops from Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic rescued 47 crew members from vessels stranded in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the republic's militia said on Sunday.

"Russian and DPR military personnel evacuated 47 crew members from vessels blocked in the Mariupol seaport by nationalists of Azov (a Ukrainian battalion)," the people's militia said on Telegram.

There were Russian, Azerbaijani and Egyptian sailors among those rescued.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that 77 foreign vessels were unable to leave Ukrainian seaports after Ukrainian troops planted naval mines at port entrances.