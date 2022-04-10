UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Foreign, Russian Crew Evacuated From Vessels Stranded In Mariupol Port - DPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Dozens of Foreign, Russian Crew Evacuated From Vessels Stranded in Mariupol Port - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Troops from Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic rescued 47 crew members from vessels stranded in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the republic's militia said on Sunday.

"Russian and DPR military personnel evacuated 47 crew members from vessels blocked in the Mariupol seaport by nationalists of Azov (a Ukrainian battalion)," the people's militia said on Telegram.

There were Russian, Azerbaijani and Egyptian sailors among those rescued.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that 77 foreign vessels were unable to leave Ukrainian seaports after Ukrainian troops planted naval mines at port entrances.

Related Topics

Russia Mariupol Donetsk Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

11 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

20 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

21 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.