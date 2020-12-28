UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of French Graves Defaced With Swastikas

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:52 PM

Dozens of French graves defaced with swastikas

Dozens of tombstones at graveyard in the French town of Fontainebleau were defaced with swastikas, the town's mayor said Monday, but in an unusual twist Jewish gravestones were spared

Bobigny, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Dozens of tombstones at graveyard in the French town of Fontainebleau were defaced with swastikas, the town's mayor said Monday, but in an unusual twist Jewish gravestones were spared.

"Sixty-seven old or more recent gravestones were vandalised with swastikas in pink, white and silver," Fontainebleau's mayor Frederic Valletoux told AFP.

The words "Biobananas" and "Charles" were found inscribed on some of the graves but there was no sign of anti-Semitic graffiti, Valletoux added.

Meanwhile, the town's Jewish cemetery which is situated next to the main cemetery was found untouched.

Famous for a royal palace that served as a country retreat for monarchs from Louis VII through to Napoleon III, as well the surrounding forest that was their hunting ground, Fontainebleau is situated about 60 kilometres south-east of Paris.

The incident is the latest to target cemeteries in France, where Jewish gravestones have regularly been targeted by vandals.

France is home to Europe's biggest Jewish community.

Related Topics

Europe France Paris Silver Jew From

Recent Stories

All precautionary measures taken to safeguard UAE& ..

8 minutes ago

Russia reports nearly 26,000 virus-related deaths ..

11 seconds ago

Man City's game at Everton postponed due to Covid- ..

12 seconds ago

Digital media providing services on par with other ..

14 seconds ago

Russia reports more than 186,000 coronavirus death ..

15 seconds ago

Three dead after attack on police in Russia's Chec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.