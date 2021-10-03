Dozens of Houses Destroyed by Major Fire on Guanaja Island - Honduras Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) A major fire on the Caribbean island of Guanaja destroyed dozens of buildings, both residential and commercial ones, before it was contained, local authorities said.

"Guanaja fire 100% contained, we have been monitoring the incident since 3:00 am," President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the Hondurian National System for Risk Management and National Contingencies, 90 structures, including residential houses and commercial buildings, were destroyed by the fire and another 120 were damaged.

No casualties were reported, but three people were hospitalized and around 400 had to be evacuated.