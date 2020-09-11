Dozens of Insurgents Killed in Airstrikes, Clashes Across Afghanistan - Security Sources

At least 22 insurgents have been killed in airstrikes by Afghan forces in Khost's Qalandar and Sabari districts, according to local police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) At least 22 insurgents have been killed in airstrikes by Afghan forces in Khost's Qalandar and Sabari districts, according to local police.

"Late last night, insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the Ghalang area of Qalandar district, which was later targeted by the air force and killed 10 insurgents," Adil Haider, a spokesman for the Khost police chief, told Sputnik.

Haider added that last night, based on intelligence information, the Afghan Air Force attacked insurgents in Sabari district and as a result 12 insurgents were killed.

Meanwhile in Laghman, 10 Taliban insurgents were killed and wounded in a series of attacks on Afghan National Police (ANP) security posts.

The governor's spokesman, Asadullah Dawlatzai, told Sputnik that at around 12:00 last night, Taliban insurgents attacked two ANP security posts in the Alingar district of the Laghman province. Six insurgents were killed and four others were injured. According to Dawlatzai, the bodies of two armed Taliban members were found in the area and their weapons were handed over to the Afghan National Police.

In the eastern Nangarhar province's Sherzad district, 15 Taliban insurgents were killed and wounded, according to a security source.

"Six members of the Taliban's 'Red Unit' were killed and nine others were injured in air and artillery strikes in the Zabit Zahir Qala area of Sherzad district last night," the source said.

Seven soldiers were wounded in the operation, the source added.

In Logar's Kharwar district, 12 insurgents have been killed in fighting.

"The insurgents attacked the security checkpoints in Kharwar district last night, but no security forces were harmed in the attacks and in the response attack 12 insurgents were killed and some weapons were confiscated by Afghan forces," Shapoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Logar police chief, told Sputnik.

The Taliban have not commented on any of the incidents.