Dozens of IS Militants Captured in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Afghan security forces have captured 31 members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia ) in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the regional government said on Saturday.

The militants gave themselves in to security forces in Achin district together with 62 women and children over the past 24 hours, the press release read. A number of heavy and light weapons were also seized.