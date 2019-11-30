Dozens Of IS Militants Captured In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:03 PM
Afghan security forces have captured 31 members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the regional government said on Saturday
The militants gave themselves in to security forces in Achin district together with 62 women and children over the past 24 hours, the press release read. A number of heavy and light weapons were also seized.