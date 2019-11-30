UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of IS Militants Captured In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:03 PM

Dozens of IS Militants Captured in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Afghan security forces have captured 31 members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the regional government said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Afghan security forces have captured 31 members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the regional government said on Saturday.

The militants gave themselves in to security forces in Achin district together with 62 women and children over the past 24 hours, the press release read. A number of heavy and light weapons were also seized.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Militants Russia Women Government

Recent Stories

Petroleum prices slashed up to Rs2.90 per liter

1 minute ago

Governor Punjab's visit to Brussels to help gettin ..

1 minute ago

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Asks Lawmakers to Qu ..

1 minute ago

Indian conspiracy against GSP Plus will be foiled: ..

3 minutes ago

Victims buried as search for Albania quake survivo ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders action against murder ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.