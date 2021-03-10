UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Complex

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex

Dozens of Israeli settlers escorted by police officers forced their way into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday, the Islamic Endowments Authority said

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Dozens of Israeli settlers escorted by police officers forced their way into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday, the Islamic Endowments Authority said.

"Around 66 settlers stormed the complex this morning," the authority said, adding that Rabbi Yehuda Glick, famous for his calls to intensify settler incursions into the site, was among the intruders.More settlers are expected to tour the holy site later in the day.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the flashpoint compound almost on a daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Related Topics

World Police Israel Jerusalem Temple SITE Mosque Muslim Jew

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

11 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

12 minutes ago

Fresh 200 arrests made as raids continue

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia agrees to hike Malaysia's Hajj quota

2 minutes ago

Oman reports 426 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Cavani 'proud' to wear Man Utd shirt after father' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.