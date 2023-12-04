Dozens of Israeli tanks enter southern part of Gaza Strip: witnesses to AFP

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Dozens of Israeli tanks entered the southern part of the Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis on Monday, witnesses told AFP, with the Israeli military widely expected to start a ground offensive in the area soon.

Armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were also seen as Israel expanded its operations against Hamas in response to the Palestinian group's deadly October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Amin Abu Hawli, 59, said the Israeli vehicles were "two kilometres (1.2 miles) inside" the Palestinian territory in the village of Al-Qarara near Khan Yunis.

Moaz Mohammed, 34, said Israeli tanks were on the southern part of Salah al-Din road which runs from the north to the south of the strip.

"They are holding Salah al-Din road on both sides and are now cutting it between Deir al-Balah (in central Gaza) and Khan Yunis, firing bullets and tank shells at cars and people trying to move through the area," he said.

Since a truce expired on Friday, fighting in Gaza has resumed, as have Hamas rocket launches toward Israel and Israel's air strikes on the Palestinian territory.