Dozens Of Lawsuits Likely To Be Filed Over US Election Results - Ex-Senator

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Dozens of Lawsuits Likely to Be Filed Over US Election Results - Ex-Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Dozens of lawsuits will likely be filed over the 2020 US presidential election results and most likely will end up in the Supreme Court, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden so far has secured 264 electoral votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump has just 214, as Fox news has projected based on official results. The tally leaves Biden one state away from winning the presidency as of late on Wednesday night. To win the election, 270 electoral votes are required.

"There will be dozens of lawsuits, I'm sure that it will go to the Supreme Court, but I don't know how much the Supreme Court will be able to help President [Donald] Trump," Black said.

Black explained that they may just not be in a position in which they can overrule the ballots because they don't like the rules.

"President Trump was deeply concerned about mail-in balloting. I think all of the Republican Party were. They knew that this was likely to result in massive fraud. And I think it has. And I'm not sure that Supreme Court will be able to correct the problem at this point... I'm afraid it might be too late to correct it. I can't believe for sure, but it is a problem for President Trump at this point," he said.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won re-election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming in after polling places are closed.

"What has happened is, I think, that President Trump had actually won the elections, but because the Democrats have put in place very unusual mail-in ballot rules because of the COVID situation, that what's happened is there's very little internal control over who is voting, who is casting the votes, who's counting the ballots," Black said commenting on the preliminary data released officially.

Black continued to say that in different states, it started with a good lead for President Trump, but as they receive the mail-in ballots, it becomes enough to make Biden win in that particular state.

"The United States has a colorful history of voter fraud," Black said. "Back in the 1960 presidential elections, Richard Nixon had won the election against John F. Kennedy. Most historians, I think, recognize this. And the Kennedy campaign called the Mayor of Chicago, [Richard] Daley, and they said we're short on votes and how many do you need? And then he went out and got them and that's what put Kennedy over the top. So this is not new for us, but it's more massive. The fraud is more massive than it has ever been before," he said.

Black concluded to say that it leaves some uncertainty about who will ultimately be seated as president.

On November 3, Federal elections were held for the president and vice-president, 35 of 100 senators and all 435 representatives. Democratic candidate Joe Biden lacks 6 electoral votes to win the presidency, according to a Fox News projection.

