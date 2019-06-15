UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Migrants Flee From Support Center In Mexico Over Poor Treatment - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Dozens of Migrants Flee From Support Center in Mexico Over Poor Treatment - Reports

CITY OF MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Dozens of Central American migrants have escaped on Friday morning from a support center for migrants in the Mexican state of Tabasco due to mistreatment and intolerable conditions of stay, local media reported.

The Excelsior news portal reported that the escapees were mostly Salvador and Honduras' citizens.

Those fled the shelter took to the road near the town of Villahermosa and went to the border with Guatemala. However, some 80 people were detained and returned to the support center as a result of the police operation.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Related Topics

Police Trump Road Salvador Guatemala Villahermosa United States Mexico Honduras February Border Media From

Recent Stories

Sibtain Khan resigns from Forest Ministry followin ..

2 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

12 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

24 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

24 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

38 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.