Dozens Of Miners In Southern Poland Begin Strike Action Under Ground - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Dozens of Miners in Southern Poland Begin Strike Action Under Ground - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Dozens of miners in southern Poland have begun strike action by refusing to leave mine shafts upon the completion of their shifts, the Polish radio broadcaster RMF FM reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, as many as 65 miners have begun strike action, and trade unions have warned that more will join them. A protest is scheduled to take place in Ruda Slaska, a mining town in Poland's southern Silesian Voivodeship, on Friday, the broadcaster added.

Poland's largest coal mining trade union on September 14 stated that strikes would commence unless Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki personally intervened in the restructuring negotiations concerning the country's state-run mining company PGG, which is reportedly facing bankruptcy.

The country's miners have also threatened further industrial action against the energy policies of the Polish government and the European Union. Under the EU's Green Deal, European countries will look to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, and Polish miners have said this could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.

More Stories From World

