UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Myanmar Refugees Make 'voluntary Return': Thai Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:57 PM

Dozens of Myanmar refugees make 'voluntary return': Thai authorities

Some 50 Myanmar refugees who fled air strikes to neighbouring Thailand "voluntarily" returned across the border Wednesday, Thai authorities said, despite reports of continued bombings in their home state

Mae Sam Laep, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Some 50 Myanmar refugees who fled air strikes to neighbouring Thailand "voluntarily" returned across the border Wednesday, Thai authorities said, despite reports of continued bombings in their home state.

Myanmar's military has launched air attacks in eastern Karen state for four straight days -- the first such strikes in the area in more than 20 years -- forcing 7,000 people to flee their homes.

The junta's attacks targeted territory held by the Karen National Union (KNU), one of Myanmar's largest ethnic armed groups which had earlier seized a military base.

The group has also been publicly critical of the military coup and is sheltering hundreds of anti-coup activists in their territory since security forces started deploying lethal weapons to quell nationwide protests.

Over the weekend, some 3,000 ethnic Karen people fled the bombings into Thailand's Mae Hong Son province.

Authorities said Wednesday a small group who escaped fighting was ferried back across the Salween River, which marks the border between the two nations.

"A group of 56 people who escaped fighting have voluntarily crossed back into Myanmar by five mid-sized boats... by 9:50 am," said a notice released by provincial authorities.

Another 201 refugees who had also agreed to the "voluntary return" remain on the Thai side.

"Most of them are children, women, elderly and patients who will return to Myanmar," the notice said, without specifying when they will make the crossing.

A first large batch of refugees -- about 2,300 -- had already returned to Myanmar earlier this week.

A Karen human rights activist told AFP that Thai authorities had pushed the people back and accused them of blocking UN refugee officials from the area.

Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha -- a former general who came to power in 2014 by staging a coup -- denied this, with his spokesman reiterating Wednesday that they would "not push them back against their will".

An official from the UN refugee agency said they still had "not been granted access" to the group.

The sleepy village of Mae Sam Laep on Tuesday saw a handful of injured refugees make an emergency crossing across the Salween River, before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

A doctor said their injuries came from shrapnel -- the most serious case was a 15-year-old who had a collapsed lung.

"They are still afraid of the bombing," said Mae Sam Laep resident Hkara, 70.

The ethnic Karen explained she had crossed the border when she was younger to escape similar attacks.

"Nobody wants to go back right now," she said.

Saw Lab Bray -- who crossed over Tuesday for emergency medical treatment -- said he was worried for his family left in Myanmar.

"I don't want them to suffer like me," he said, his arms and legs cut up by shrapnel.

Related Topics

Injured Thailand United Nations Doctor Mae Hong Son Myanmar Border Women Family From Refugee

Recent Stories

Italy's Gendarmerie Detains Russian Officer, Itali ..

2 minutes ago

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: re ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks down after falls on Wall Street 31 ma ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill Enabling Curren ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit from Gwadar ..

8 minutes ago

Int'l community acknowledging Pakistan's efforts a ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.