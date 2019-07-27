UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Palestinians Hurt In Gaza Border Clashes - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Dozens of Palestinians Hurt in Gaza Border Clashes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) At least 56 Palestinians were wounded, 38 of them by live fire, during Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers guarding the border with Gaza, media said.

Three women and 22 minors were among the injured, the SAFA news agency quoted the Palestinian health ministry as saying in a statement.

An ambulance was damaged. 

Palestinians have been protesting Israel's blockade of the Gaza exclave for more than a year. Over 300 have been killed by Israeli fire during the so-called March of Great Return. Two Israeli soldiers have died

