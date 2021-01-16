Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Reports

Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli forces at demonstrations against the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank districts of Hebron and Qalqilia, media reported, citing sources and witnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli forces at demonstrations against the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank districts of Hebron and Qalqilia, media reported, citing sources and witnesses.

According to the Wafa news agency, in Hebron, Israeli forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd involving Palestinian protesters and international activists. Some protesters were beaten and sustained suffocation from gas inhalation, the publication said.

The news outlet notes that the rally was organized in support of the local Palestinian Bedouin communities amid Israeli threats to confiscate lands in the area in favor of the nearby Jewish settlements.

At least four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the Qalqilia district, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used against the crowd.

Israel continues to build settlements in the West Bank despite the international pressure thereby escalating its tense relations with Palestine, which have been strained for several decades. Palestine has been demanding a return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, a demand Israel has so far rejected.

Earlier this week, Israeli prime Minister Benjiamin Netanyahu authorized the construction of 800 housing units in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. In addition, Netanyahu ordered the submission of applications to the Higher Planning Council for the approval of construction of additional 400 housing units in the settlements of Beit El, Eviatar, Shavei Shomron, Shikun Vatikim, Barkan, Karnei Shomron and Givat Zeev.