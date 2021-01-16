UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In West Bank - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:11 AM

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Reports

Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli forces at demonstrations against the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank districts of Hebron and Qalqilia, media reported, citing sources and witnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli forces at demonstrations against the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank districts of Hebron and Qalqilia, media reported, citing sources and witnesses.

According to the Wafa news agency, in Hebron, Israeli forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd involving Palestinian protesters and international activists. Some protesters were beaten and sustained suffocation from gas inhalation, the publication said.

The news outlet notes that the rally was organized in support of the local Palestinian Bedouin communities amid Israeli threats to confiscate lands in the area in favor of the nearby Jewish settlements.

At least four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the Qalqilia district, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used against the crowd.

Israel continues to build settlements in the West Bank despite the international pressure thereby escalating its tense relations with Palestine, which have been strained for several decades. Palestine has been demanding a return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, a demand Israel has so far rejected.

Earlier this week, Israeli prime Minister Benjiamin Netanyahu authorized the construction of 800 housing units in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. In addition, Netanyahu ordered the submission of applications to the Higher Planning Council for the approval of construction of additional 400 housing units in the settlements of Beit El, Eviatar, Shavei Shomron, Shikun Vatikim, Barkan, Karnei Shomron and Givat Zeev.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Palestine Bank Gas Jew Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

42 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

17 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

17 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

17 minutes ago

Mayor of Zimbabwe capital bailed in graft case

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.